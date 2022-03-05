What Does It Mean If All Your Relationships End On Bad Terms?

Ellen Nguyen
·8 min read

Most people have experienced a breakup but not all heartbreaks are created equal. Some breakups are the result of considered, two-way discussions while others are initiated in the heat of the moment and followed by prolonged pain and confusion for one or both people involved.

If you’re the sort of person who has struggled to remain friends with an ex, you might worry that you’re doing something wrong.

Our culture suggests that ending a relationship on good terms ought to be the goal. Consider Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s ‘conscious uncoupling‘ or Selling Sunset’s Chrishell and Jason’s incredibly loving Instagram breakup announcement post, in which Jason said: “We remain best friends and we will always love and support one another.” Celebrities and public figures often share thoughtful joint statements about their separation, showing what appears to be an admirable level of maturity.

But most of us are not celebrities. We don’t have PR teams and expensive therapists to make it sound like a relationship breakdown is mutual even when there is conflict going on behind closed doors. We are also not rich. It’s easy to be magnanimous when you aren’t worried about how you’re going to pay for a new TV after your ex moves out and takes the one you bought together.

Twenty-three-year-old Francesca knows all about difficult breakups. She has had two significant relationships, both of which ended badly.

The first was an on-again-off-again relationship that started when she was a teenager. A couple of years after it ended, she found herself in a rebound relationship that became problematic. She has dated other people since, though more briefly. Francesca reflects that the guys she dated were all very different from one another but that there was a common thread: the relationships did not end in what she felt was a “kind” way.

Whenever Francesca tried being friends with an ex, they ended up getting back together, which became a “toxic” cycle for her. During these reunions, her exes weren’t what she considered “loving”; they started to show a side of themselves that she hadn’t seen before: “nasty, insulting and hurting.”

Let’s not be Pollyannaish. There is no such thing as the perfect breakup. That being said, Francesca wishes that she and her exes could have parted ways amicably. Instead, the build-up of hurt feelings was so intense that removing the exes from her life completely felt like the only viable option.

“All these breakups were so fraught with emotions and pain that it was better just to pretend the other person doesn’t exist anymore,” she explains. She blocked her exes on all social media and communication platforms and vowed never to look back.

Francesca is not alone. Despite what celebrity breakup statements might have you believe, a recent survey conducted by YouGov found that only 8% of Britons are friends with all of their exes and more than half are not friends with any of their exes.

There are instances when ending a relationship on good terms isn’t possible and that’s fine.

Dr Elena Touroni

Though they are 10 years apart in age, Jasmine, 33, has a lot in common with Francesca. She too has experienced painful heartbreaks since she was 15. “Many of my messy breakups added to my trauma and core belief systems that love was difficult,” she explains. “That I was unlovable and that it’s just the way things are.”

Jasmine says she was usually the one broken up with, mostly because she wasn’t able to handle the fear and anxiety that came with initiating the end of a relationship. She would be in denial about the breakup and act as if nothing had happened, even though “this kind of behaviour was only fuelling my pain”.

“I would do anything to show my ex that I couldn’t live without them in the hope that they would miss me or take me back. This often meant that I made myself available for sex after the relationship was finished,” she explains. “Then I would find out my ex had started dating someone else and we would have a huge fight and never speak to each other again.”

No one should be defined by their relationship history – including how their breakups play out – but a series of bad breakups could be indicative that a person is playing into deeper relational patterns, says Dr Elena Touroni, a consultant psychologist and cofounder of The Chelsea Psychology Clinic.

“We have a tendency to re-enact the dynamics of our earliest attachments. If someone grew up in an unsafe, chaotic environment, they are more likely to subconsciously choose relationships that echo this,” says Dr Touroni. “Ending these kinds of relationships can be extremely difficult so if there is a pattern of very distressing, ‘bad’ breakups, that might be something worth exploring in therapy.”

Looking back on her past relationships, Jasmine recognises that she could have handled her breakups in a better way. She realises that her first relationship and breakup set the tone for her other relationships, which all stemmed from childhood traumas outside of her control.

“As a child I developed fear of abandonment, low self-esteem and codependency,” she explains. “This began to show in my interactions with men once I began dating. I thought relationships were meant to be intense – arguing, fighting every day, full of jealousy and passionate make-up sex. I thought that this was what love looked like.”

Understanding why your breakups are explosive or even harmful is vital. It might be the case that a negative pattern is being repeated and perhaps you can part on good terms and even be friends in the future. However it’s equally important not to be too idealistic and, more importantly, acknowledge that not all relationships need to or can end well.

Dr Laura Vowels is the principal researcher and sex therapist at therapy app Blueheart. She explains: “As long as both partners are able to get the closure that they need, the nature of their breakup doesn’t need to play an important part in helping them move on.”

Ultimately, whether the breakup is “good” or “bad” might not actually matter that much in the long run.

“Whether that includes reflecting on your own part and then shutting the door, or resolving to move on without acknowledging their own reasoning,” Dr Vowels continues, “closure can mean different things to different people.”

Dr Vowels points out that even the best intentions can fall short in a breakup. “Since a ‘good breakup’ requires both partners to end the relationship on good terms, ‘bad breakups’ can still happen, even if one partner sets out with the intention of keeping things amicable,” she says.

So even though there is pressure for all breakups to be “adult”, “evolved” and “mature”, it’s important to remember that the ending of your relationship isn’t always in your control and it’s not a testament to who you are. We all say and do things we regret when we are in pain – that’s part of being human.

“There are instances when ending a relationship on good terms isn’t possible and that’s fine,” adds Dr Touroni. “Instead of focusing on what went wrong, try turning your focus to what you’ve learned from the relationship. There’s always something to learn from every relationship we enter. What will you do differently next time?”

‘Bad breakups’ can still happen, even if one partner sets out with the intention of keeping things amicable.

Dr Laura Vowels

For Francesca and Jasmine, it was learning to love themselves and prioritise their happiness. Jasmine says: “I gained more compassion for myself as I went through the breakup, knowing that we are all deserving of love and it’s natural to want to be loved and to want to experience it.”

Dr Vowels says that there is one failsafe way to handle any breakup: clear and respectful communication and setting healthy boundaries with your former partner.

“Agree on whether it’d be acceptable to reach out to each other in the future, and how often,” she explains. “Be clear as to whether this is a breakup with no option of going back together or more of a break and ‘we’ll see’. Though if the door is left open, it is very difficult to heal and move on.”

Indeed, a 2020 study found that breakup sex is likely driven by selfish needs and makes women feel negative about themselves afterwards.

“While it can be valid to stay in touch and support each other through a breakup, making yourself available to an ex-partner too quickly after a breakup can blur the lines between what is and isn’t acceptable,” Dr Vowels warns.

At the very least, when dealing with a breakup you should feel free to create distance between you and your ex, especially right after the relationship ends, so that you can focus on your own healing.

Once you have made space for yourself, it’s time to tend to your feelings. Dr Vowels says: “You could use this time to turn to other loved ones for comfort and support and remind yourself that unconditional love from your friends and family can be just as important as romantic attachments.”

Dr Vowels also recommends channelling your heartbreak into activities that are good for your mind and body, such as exercising, resting and meditating. It can be useful, she concludes, to rediscover what brings you happiness outside of your social connections, whether that’s cooking, painting or writing, in order to prioritise self-love and acceptance.

Culturally, we might shy away from messy or imperfect breakups but they’re a fact of life. If you’re unhappy with the way your relationships have ended, it’s never too late to start looking into yourself to break patterns and make changes.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Stop Seeing Your Breakup As A 'Failure'

Do Lesbian Breakups Really Hit Harder?

The Problem With Posting About Your Breakup

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gimme 20! How just 20 minutes a day to yourself could transform your life

    Finding time to do what you want to do can seem impossible. But what if it was less than half an hour a day? Here’s how to microdose your ‘me time’

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • P.K. Subban loses fight, then gets booed off the ice in New York

    The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Has much changed for the Oilers under Jay Woodcroft?

    With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Justin Champagnie on his favourite players, bagged milk & little brother Julian

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.