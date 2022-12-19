Does The Market Have A Low Tolerance For Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:FCPT) Mixed Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Four Corners Property Trust's (NYSE:FCPT) recent performance, when its stock has declined 3.8% over the past month. It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Four Corners Property Trust's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Four Corners Property Trust is:

9.2% = US$99m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Four Corners Property Trust's Earnings Growth And 9.2% ROE

On the face of it, Four Corners Property Trust's ROE is not much to talk about. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 6.9%, is definitely interesting. Yet, Four Corners Property Trust has posted measly growth of 3.2% over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company does have a low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the low earnings growth.

We then compared Four Corners Property Trust's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 13% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for FCPT? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Four Corners Property Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Four Corners Property Trust has a very high three-year median payout ratio of80%, implying that it retains only 20% of its profits. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Accordingly, this suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of the high payout.

Additionally, Four Corners Property Trust has paid dividends over a period of seven years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 124% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Four Corners Property Trust can be open to many interpretations. On the one hand, the company does have a decent rate of return, however, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing and as discussed earlier, the low retained earnings is hampering the growth. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

