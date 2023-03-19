Does The Market Have A Low Tolerance For Ainsworth Game Technology Limited's (ASX:AGI) Mixed Fundamentals?

With its stock down 5.1% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI). We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Ainsworth Game Technology's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ainsworth Game Technology is:

3.8% = AU$12m ÷ AU$311m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Ainsworth Game Technology's Earnings Growth And 3.8% ROE

It is hard to argue that Ainsworth Game Technology's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 13%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 48% seen by Ainsworth Game Technology was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared Ainsworth Game Technology's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 7.1% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is AGI worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AGI is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Ainsworth Game Technology Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Because Ainsworth Game Technology doesn't pay any dividends, we infer that it is retaining all of its profits, which is rather perplexing when you consider the fact that there is no earnings growth to show for it. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Ainsworth Game Technology. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

