How Does Marcus's (NYSE:MCS) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Marcus (NYSE:MCS) share price has dived 67% in the last thirty days. And that drop will have no doubt have some shareholders concerned that the 73% share price decline, over the last year, has turned them into bagholders. What is a bagholder? It is a shareholder who has suffered a bad loss, but continues to hold indefinitely, without questioning their reasons for holding, even as the losses grow greater.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Marcus Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Marcus's P/E of 7.76 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (15.2) for companies in the entertainment industry is higher than Marcus's P/E.

NYSE:MCS Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 24th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Marcus shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Marcus saw earnings per share decrease by 28% last year. But EPS is up 5.6% over the last 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Marcus's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 58% of Marcus's market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Marcus's P/E Ratio

Marcus trades on a P/E ratio of 7.8, which is below the US market average of 11.5. The P/E reflects market pessimism that probably arises from the lack of recent EPS growth, paired with significant leverage. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Marcus over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 23.4 back then to 7.8 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

