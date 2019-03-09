When does March Madness start? Full schedule for 2019 NCAA Tournament

Sporting News has you covered on everything you'll need to watch March Madness, from scores, schedules and TV dates for the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

We're little more than week out from March Madness. The 2019 NCAA Tournament — and all the excitement it promises — is nearly upon us.

All that stands in the way is the conclusion of the NCAA Division I conference tournaments and subsequent NCAA Tournament seedings from Selection Sunday. From there, the college basketball season reaches in its usual feverpitch.

This year, the big storylines center around the usual suspects: UNC and Kentucky have played excellent basketball down the stretch, as have Big Ten powers Michigan and Michigan State. Then there's Kansas, which has for the first time since 2004 failed to win the Big 12 regular season championship, and Duke, which has limped to the finish line without Zion Williamson in the lineup.

Of course, they don't call it "March Madness" for nothing. Could we see yet another memorable upset like last year, when No. 16 UMBC upset No. 1 Virginia? The Cavs seem to be in decent position for yet another 1-seed. ...

Regardless, Sporting News is here to make sure you know how to tune in to all the basketball, from the First Four, first and second rounds, Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four and, of course, the national championship game. Here's everything you'll need to know to watch the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

When does Match Madness 2019 start?

March Madness starts with the "First Four" games on March 19-20. Those games will take place in Dayton, Ohio. The first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament begins March 21.

The full field of 68 will be announced on Selection Sunday (March 17). The 2019 NCAA Tournament selection show starts at 6 p.m. ET, and the full field of 68 will be revealed within the first 10 minutes. The teams will then be sorted into brackets for the remainder of the show.

March Madness TV channels, live stream

The NCAA Tournament will be broadcast across several stations, including truTV, CBS, TNT and TBS. TruTV will broadcast the First Four (March 19-20). CBS, truTV, TNT and TBS will all broadcast portions of the first- and second-round games from March 21-24. From there, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight (March 28-31) will be covered exclusively by CBS and TBS. CBS hold broadcast rights for the Final Four (April 6) and national championship game (April 8).

NCAA Tournament schedule 2019

Round

Location

Date

TV

First Four

Dayton, Ohio

March 19-20

truTV

First, second rounds

Hartford, Conn.

March 21, 23

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

Salt Lake City

March 21, 23

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

Des Moines, Iowa

March 21, 23

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

Jacksonville, Fla.

March 21, 23

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

Tulsa, Okla.

March 22, 24

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

Columbus, Ohio

March 22, 24

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

Columbia, S.C.

March 22, 24

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

San Jose, Calif.

March 22, 24

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

South Regional

Louisville, Ky.

March 28, 30

CBS, TBS

West Regional

Anaheim, Calif.

March 28, 30

CBS, TBS

East Regional

Washington, D.C.

March 29, 31

CBS, TBS

Midwest Regional

Kansas City, Mo.

March 29, 31

CBS

Final Four

Minneapolis

April 6

CBS

National championship

Minneapolis

April 8

CBS

