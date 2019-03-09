When does March Madness start? Full schedule for 2019 NCAA Tournament

We're little more than week out from March Madness. The 2019 NCAA Tournament — and all the excitement it promises — is nearly upon us.

All that stands in the way is the conclusion of the NCAA Division I conference tournaments and subsequent NCAA Tournament seedings from Selection Sunday. From there, the college basketball season reaches in its usual feverpitch.

This year, the big storylines center around the usual suspects: UNC and Kentucky have played excellent basketball down the stretch, as have Big Ten powers Michigan and Michigan State. Then there's Kansas, which has for the first time since 2004 failed to win the Big 12 regular season championship, and Duke, which has limped to the finish line without Zion Williamson in the lineup.

Of course, they don't call it "March Madness" for nothing. Could we see yet another memorable upset like last year, when No. 16 UMBC upset No. 1 Virginia? The Cavs seem to be in decent position for yet another 1-seed. ...

Regardless, Sporting News is here to make sure you know how to tune in to all the basketball, from the First Four, first and second rounds, Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four and, of course, the national championship game. Here's everything you'll need to know to watch the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

When does Match Madness 2019 start?

March Madness starts with the "First Four" games on March 19-20. Those games will take place in Dayton, Ohio. The first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament begins March 21.

The full field of 68 will be announced on Selection Sunday (March 17). The 2019 NCAA Tournament selection show starts at 6 p.m. ET, and the full field of 68 will be revealed within the first 10 minutes. The teams will then be sorted into brackets for the remainder of the show.

March Madness TV channels, live stream

The NCAA Tournament will be broadcast across several stations, including truTV, CBS, TNT and TBS. TruTV will broadcast the First Four (March 19-20). CBS, truTV, TNT and TBS will all broadcast portions of the first- and second-round games from March 21-24. From there, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight (March 28-31) will be covered exclusively by CBS and TBS. CBS hold broadcast rights for the Final Four (April 6) and national championship game (April 8).

NCAA Tournament schedule 2019

Round Location Date TV First Four Dayton, Ohio March 19-20 truTV First, second rounds Hartford, Conn. March 21, 23 CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS First, second rounds Salt Lake City March 21, 23 CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS First, second rounds Des Moines, Iowa March 21, 23 CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS First, second rounds Jacksonville, Fla. March 21, 23 CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS First, second rounds Tulsa, Okla. March 22, 24 CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS First, second rounds Columbus, Ohio March 22, 24 CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS First, second rounds Columbia, S.C. March 22, 24 CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS First, second rounds San Jose, Calif. March 22, 24 CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS South Regional Louisville, Ky. March 28, 30 CBS, TBS West Regional Anaheim, Calif. March 28, 30 CBS, TBS East Regional Washington, D.C. March 29, 31 CBS, TBS Midwest Regional Kansas City, Mo. March 29, 31 CBS Final Four Minneapolis April 6 CBS National championship Minneapolis April 8 CBS

