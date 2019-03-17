When Does March Madness 2019 Start? First Four Schedule, TV Information

Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

March Madness 2019 will kick off in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four playing on Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20.

As the four lowest-seeded qualifiers and four at-large teams play, we'll quickly find out if any dark horse teams will emerge to bust up everyone's brackets.

All First Four games will be broadcast on Tuesday and Wednesday nights on TruTV. Two matchups will air each night at 6:30 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET.

The full schedule of first Four Games can be found below and will be updated with teams when revealed on the Selection Sunday Show:

Tuesday, March 19

TBD vs. TBD on 6:30 p.m. on TruTV

Tuesday, March 19

TBD vs. TBD at 9 p.m. on TruTV

Wednesday, March 20

TBD vs. TBD at 6:30 p.m. on TruTV

Wednesday, March 20

TBD vs. TBD at 9 p.m. on TruTV