How Does Marathon Oil's (NYSE:MRO) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) share price has dived 63% in the last thirty days. And that drop will have no doubt have some shareholders concerned that the 77% share price decline, over the last year, has turned them into bagholders. What is a bagholder? It is a shareholder who has suffered a bad loss, but continues to hold indefinitely, without questioning their reasons for holding, even as the losses grow greater.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Marathon Oil's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Marathon Oil's P/E is 6.46. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (6.5) for companies in the oil and gas industry is roughly the same as Marathon Oil's P/E.

NYSE:MRO Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 20th 2020

That indicates that the market expects Marathon Oil will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Marathon Oil actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Marathon Oil saw earnings per share decrease by 54% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 16% per year over the last five years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Marathon Oil's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals a substantial 152% of Marathon Oil's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Marathon Oil's P/E Ratio

Marathon Oil's P/E is 6.5 which is below average (12.2) in the US market. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Marathon Oil over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 17.7 back then to 6.5 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

