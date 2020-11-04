Does Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger?

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Maple Leaf Foods, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = CA$180m ÷ (CA$3.8b - CA$553m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2020).

So, Maple Leaf Foods has an ROCE of 5.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 8.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Maple Leaf Foods compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Maple Leaf Foods here for free.

So How Is Maple Leaf Foods' ROCE Trending?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 5.6%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 40%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Maple Leaf Foods has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Considering the stock has delivered 28% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Maple Leaf Foods and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

