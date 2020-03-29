How Does Maisons du Monde's (EPA:MDM) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Maisons du Monde (EPA:MDM) share price has dived 37% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 57% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Maisons du Monde Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Maisons du Monde has a P/E ratio of 5.83. As you can see below Maisons du Monde has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the specialty retail industry, which is 5.8.

ENXTPA:MDM Price Estimation Relative to Market March 29th 2020

Its P/E ratio suggests that Maisons du Monde shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Maisons du Monde shrunk earnings per share by 5.3% last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Maisons du Monde's P/E?

Maisons du Monde's net debt equates to 42% of its market capitalization. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Bottom Line On Maisons du Monde's P/E Ratio

Maisons du Monde trades on a P/E ratio of 5.8, which is below the FR market average of 13.2. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it's likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth. Given Maisons du Monde's P/E ratio has declined from 9.3 to 5.8 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

