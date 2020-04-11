How Does Magnit's (MCX:MGNT) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Magnit (MCX:MGNT) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 42%, after some slippage. But that gain wasn't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 6.5% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Magnit's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Magnit's P/E of 33.90 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Magnit has a higher P/E than the average (19.2) P/E for companies in the consumer retailing industry.

MISX:MGNT Price Estimation Relative to Market April 11th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Magnit shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Magnit's earnings per share fell by 59% in the last twelve months. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 34% annually. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Magnit's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals 54% of Magnit's market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Magnit's P/E Ratio

Magnit trades on a P/E ratio of 33.9, which is multiples above its market average of 8.0. With meaningful debt and a lack of recent earnings growth, the market has high expectations that the business will earn more in the future. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Magnit recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 23.9 to 33.9 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

