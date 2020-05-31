When does 'Madden 21' come out? Release date leaked in promo video

EA Sports accidentally revealed the release date for "Madden 21" in a promo video intended to tease the upcoming video game.

This is yet another unfortunate leak for EA Sports this offseason as Lamar Jackson accidentally revealed he'd be the cover guy for this year's game. While that mistake was Jackson's fault, the latest lies on EA Sports, which left a little too much information in its YouTube teaser.

In a video hyping the "Madden 21" official reveal, the description stated the game is set to release on Aug. 28.

MORE: Here's what 'Madden 21' will look like on the new Xbox Series X console

The description technically reveals that you can play three days earlier by the getting the MVP Edition, but using context clues you can determine when the worldwide release date is.

The official reveal has since been postponed by EA Sports. The company planned to provide plenty more details about what you can expect from "Madden 21," but it said in a statement May 31 the video would be delayed because of ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

An official statement from EA SPORTS pic.twitter.com/MKdgJjvKJB — Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) May 31, 2020

"Tomorrow, we had committed to celebrating Madden NFL 21 with you," the statement reads, "but we're not going to do that now."

The statement did not say when we can expect more details, adding, "we'll find another time to talk football with you."

MORE: What happens in an NFL season without quarterbacks? We broke 'Madden' to find out

'Madden 21' release date

MVP Edition: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

Worldwide release: Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

This follows a similar formula EA Sports pulled last year for "Madden 20." You can purchase a different version of the game with some additional features and play a few days early. And if you have EA Access, Origin Access or Origin Access Premier, then you'll likely be able to play "Madden 21" on Aug. 20, but only up to 10 hours of game time.

'Madden 21' new features

As we stated earlier, the official reveal has been postponed, but in the YouTube description for the trailer, a few details were released about what we might expect.

"Go all out in Madden NFL 21 with innovative gameplay mechanics that offer advanced levels of control and inspire creativity on both sides of the ball. Feel all-out control with the new Skill Stick ball-carrier system, dominate the edge with fresh pass rush moves, experience more open-field realism with tackle improvements, and have more fun with user-controlled celebrations."

The "Skill Stick ball-carrier system" sounds like a major new feature, and it'll be interesting to see what it fully means once EA Sports plans its next reveal.