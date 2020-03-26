How Does Macro Enterprises's (CVE:MCR) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) shares are down a considerable 47% in the last month. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 50% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Macro Enterprises Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 2.27 that sentiment around Macro Enterprises isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Macro Enterprises has a lower P/E than the average (9.5) P/E for companies in the energy services industry.

TSXV:MCR Price Estimation Relative to Market March 26th 2020

Macro Enterprises's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Macro Enterprises, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

In the last year, Macro Enterprises grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 177% gain was both fast and well deserved. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 27% is also impressive. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Macro Enterprises's Balance Sheet

Macro Enterprises has net cash of CA$21m. This is fairly high at 36% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Macro Enterprises's P/E Ratio

Macro Enterprises's P/E is 2.3 which is below average (10.3) in the CA market. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio. Given Macro Enterprises's P/E ratio has declined from 4.3 to 2.3 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

