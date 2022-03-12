Does LSU situation open up five-star recruits? And the top UK basketball recruiting links.

The Will Wade era at Louisiana State came to an end Saturday, with the Tigers firing the embattled basketball coach just a few days after receiving a notice of allegations related to the ongoing investigation into the program.

LSU will be looking for a new head coach after the season. Will its star recruits be looking for a new home?

The Tigers currently have the No. 10 recruiting class in the 2022 cycle, headlined by five-star prospects Julian Phillips and Yohan Traore, who are No. 12 and 15, respectively, in the 247Sports composite rankings. LSU has also signed Devin Ree, the No. 82 player in the class. Kentucky showed some interest in both five-star players — Phillips is a power forward, Traore a center — before ultimately deciding not to extend scholarship offers, though things could get interesting this spring if UK finds itself in need of more frontcourt talent and both recruits are still available.

Other major programs will surely be watching Phillips and Traore to see what they do in the wake of Wade’s exit.

