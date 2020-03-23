How Does Lovisa Holdings's (ASX:LOV) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Lovisa Holdings (ASX:LOV) share price has dived 72% in the last thirty days. And that drop will have no doubt have some shareholders concerned that the 64% share price decline, over the last year, has turned them into bagholders. For those wondering, a bagholder is someone who keeps holding a losing stock indefinitely, without taking the time to consider its prospects carefully, going forward.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See our latest analysis for Lovisa Holdings

How Does Lovisa Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Lovisa Holdings's P/E of 9.16 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Lovisa Holdings has a higher P/E than the average (7.3) P/E for companies in the specialty retail industry.

ASX:LOV Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 23rd 2020

That means that the market expects Lovisa Holdings will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Story continues

Lovisa Holdings increased earnings per share by 3.9% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 4.4% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Lovisa Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since Lovisa Holdings holds net cash of AU$13m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Lovisa Holdings's P/E Ratio

Lovisa Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 9.2, which is below the AU market average of 12.6. Recent earnings growth wasn't bad. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders don't think it will. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Lovisa Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 32.1 back then to 9.2 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

But note: Lovisa Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.