Does Lookers (LON:LOOK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Lookers (LON:LOOK). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Lookers with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Lookers Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Lookers has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Lookers' EPS skyrocketed from UK£0.16 to UK£0.20, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a impressive gain of 25%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Lookers maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 6.2% to UK£4.3b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Lookers Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Lookers shares, in the last year. Add in the fact that Ian Bull, the company insider of the company, paid UK£15k for shares at around UK£0.75 each. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Lookers.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Lookers insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Holding UK£48m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. At 12% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Should You Add Lookers To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Lookers' strong EPS growth. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for Lookers (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

