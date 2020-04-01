How Does New Look Vision Group's (TSE:BCI) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) shares are down a considerable 30% in the last month. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 23% in the last year.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does New Look Vision Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 19.98 that there is some investor optimism about New Look Vision Group. The image below shows that New Look Vision Group has a higher P/E than the average (9.8) P/E for companies in the specialty retail industry.

TSX:BCI Price Estimation Relative to Market April 1st 2020

That means that the market expects New Look Vision Group will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It's nice to see that New Look Vision Group grew EPS by a stonking 31% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 15% per year over the last five years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does New Look Vision Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

New Look Vision Group's net debt equates to 38% of its market capitalization. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On New Look Vision Group's P/E Ratio

New Look Vision Group has a P/E of 20.0. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 10.4. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and its EPS growth is very healthy indeed. So on this analysis a high P/E ratio seems reasonable. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about New Look Vision Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 28.7 back then to 20.0 today. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than New Look Vision Group. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

