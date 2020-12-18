What does 'long Covid' mean?
An England-wide network of almost 70 specialist clinics has been established to help people suffering from the long-term effects of the coronavirus, or long Covid.
The problem is continuing to cause serious issues worldwide for many who felt they were in the clear once said to have been recovered from Covid-19. The NHS says one in five people who have contracted coronavirus have gone on to develop longer-term symptoms. It has data showing 186,000 have reported having problems for up to 12 weeks.
As the global death toll of the virus continues to climb, experts are still attempting to understand the side effects of the disease.
Here's what you need to know about long Covid.
What is long Covid?
Long Covid is a colloquial term being used to describe people who experience symptoms for longer than two weeks, which according to the World Health Organisation is how long coronavirus typically lasts.
However, while some people have a mild form of illness, others have been seriously affected.
People affected with long-term symptoms have described how they have been previously fit and healthy and now they are confined to a wheelchair.
Breathlessness and fatigue have been reported by long-term sufferers, and some have described how doing shopping or climbing stairs can leave them bed-ridden for days.
Crucially, the long-term symptoms of the virus are still being understood
What are the symptoms?
The government has published new guidance detailing the long-term health effects of those with Covid-19.
Persistent health problems following acute disease have included:
respiratory symptoms and conditions such as chronic cough, shortness of breath
lung problems including inflammation and scarring
heart issues including chest tightness, heart failure and scarring
protracted loss or change of smell and taste
mental health problems including depression, anxiety and cognitive difficulties
inflammatory disorders such as muscle pain
gastrointestinal problems
continuing headaches
fatigue, weakness and sleeplessness
liver and kidney dysfunction
clotting disorders and thrombosis
problems with the lymph nodes and skin rashes.
Additionally, researchers in Glasgow have launched a study examining the long-term health impacts of Covid-19, to examine the prevalence and long-term health risk factors of the disease.
The all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on coronavirus listed 16 symptoms of the virus, including hair loss, a high temperature, diarrhoea, exhaustion, chest pain, insomnia, hallucinations, chills, disorientation, Covid toes (blisters or purple lesions on the feet), cognitive problems, breathing issues, muscle or body aches, vomitting, a heart rate of over 100 beats per minute, and issues with heart rate or rhythm.
However, it's still unclear why some people with coronavirus are experiencing such symptoms, whilst others make a full recovery.