Does Lion Rock Group Limited (HKG:1127) Create Value For Shareholders?

Today we'll evaluate Lion Rock Group Limited (HKG:1127) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Lion Rock Group:

0.12 = HK$156m ÷ (HK$1.8b - HK$487m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Lion Rock Group has an ROCE of 12%.

Is Lion Rock Group's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that Lion Rock Group's ROCE is fairly close to the Commercial Services industry average of 11%. Independently of how Lion Rock Group compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

You can see in the image below how Lion Rock Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:1127 Past Revenue and Net Income March 30th 2020

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Lion Rock Group? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Lion Rock Group's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Lion Rock Group has current liabilities of HK$487m and total assets of HK$1.8b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 28% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On Lion Rock Group's ROCE

With that in mind, Lion Rock Group's ROCE appears pretty good. Lion Rock Group looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.

