When does life begin? What different religions say about abortion

Romina Ruiz-Goiriena, USA TODAY
·6 min read

When does life begin? That's the central disagreement fueling the half-century debate over abortion rights in the United States.

For many Americans, the answer is found in their faith.

The problem is that three of the biggest religions in America disagree. Because Christian teachings state that life begins at conception, different denominations such as Catholicism and Southern Baptists oppose abortion. Meanwhile, Judaism and Islam prioritize the life of the mother and support abortion.

The back-and-forth over when life starts has never been more urgent with the release Monday night of a leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the high court is poised to overturn its landmark 1973. Roe v. Wade decision that gave pregnant people a constitutional right to abortion.

The Supreme Court is expected to release its official ruling on abortion rights this summer.

For decades, the anti-abortion movement has been fueled by Christian leaders.

Nearly twice as many evangelical Protestants (63%) oppose legal abortion compared to mainline Protestants (33%), according to the most recent survey of abortion views by faith performed by Pew Research Center. Three-quarter of Jehovah’s Witnesses and nearly as many Mormons (70%) say abortion should be illegal.

In contrast, 83% of American Jews and 55% of American Muslims say abortion should be legal.

American Catholics are largely split, with 56% supportive of legal abortion and 42% opposed, a 2019 Pew Research Center survey found.

Overall, about 49% of Americans said abortion should be "legal and accessible," according to a USA TODAY/Ipsos poll published in April.

A pro-abortion supporter holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on May 02, 2022.
A pro-abortion supporter holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on May 02, 2022.

Christianity says life begins at conception

For many Christians, answers on abortion can be found in the Bible.

"God alone is the author of life and he alone numbers our days," states Job 14:5-7. Psalms provides further guidance for many Christian religions, defining life as: "From the moment of conception to natural death" and "You knit me in my mother's womb."

But until the 1970s, opposition to abortion was foremost a Catholic issue. According to Catholic Church doctrine, it is a grave sin that could result in excommunication.

An anti-abortion activist holds a model of a fetus during a protest in Washington, D.C., on May 7, 2015. Many Christians that oppose abortion believe life begins at conception.
An anti-abortion activist holds a model of a fetus during a protest in Washington, D.C., on May 7, 2015. Many Christians that oppose abortion believe life begins at conception.

Pope Francis has said because abortion is akin to murder, the Catholic Church cannot accept it. "Without beating about the bush, if you have an abortion, you kill," he said in 2021 when asked whether President Joe Biden, who is Catholic and supports abortion rights, should be denied Communion.

Francis added: "You take any embryology book that medical school students study, at the third week of conception, many times before the mother knows she is pregnant, there are already all the organs, all, even the DNA. Isn’t that a person? It is a human life, and this human life must be respected."

While the Catholic Church's stance on abortion has not wavered, in recent years, Pope Francis has said priests could grant forgiveness to people who have had abortions. Prior to 2016, priests had to consult with bishops on a case-by-case basis to do so.

For American protestants, opinions about abortion have changed throughout the past five decades.

Christian traditions such as the Evangelical Lutheran Church and Presbyterians have said it is difficult to determine when human life begins.

As such, they tend to support legal access to abortion, leaving the decision to each person.

The Southern Baptist Convention — the largest Protestant denomination — passed resolutions dating back to the 1970s supporting the idea that abortion access should be allowed under certain conditions, including damage to the emotional, mental and physical health of a mother, and that the government should play a limited role.

This "reflected a middle ground between the extreme of abortion on demand and the opposite extreme of all abortion as murder," a later resolution dated June 1, 1974, stated. "That resolution dealt responsibly from a Christian perspective with complexities of abortion problems in contemporary society."

Evangelicals' opposition to abortion began in 1978, according to Randall Balmer, a historian of American religion at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Balmer's research has found that after the 1960s civil rights era, white evangelicals comprising the "religious right" that had defended segregation needed a new issue to galvanize their political base and the Republican party.

"They had finally landed on a 'respectable' issue, opposition to abortion, that would energize white evangelicals — and, not incidentally, divert attention from the real origins of their movement," he wrote.

Historians trace many fetal personhood bills that gained steam in Republican-controlled legislatures back to this moment in history.

Since 2018, bills restricting abortion from the point that a heartbeat can be detected, or after roughly six weeks, have been signed into law in Ohio, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas and Oklahoma.

Each time, conservative politicians have emphasized they are protecting life, which they say begins at the moment of fertilization.

“I promised Oklahomans that I would sign every pro-life bill that hit my desk,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in April when signing a bill into law making it a felony to perform an abortion. “And that's what we're doing."

Pope Francis on his popemobile drives through the crowd of faithful at the end of the Catholic Easter Sunday mass on April 17, 2022. Pope Francis has said the Catholic Church takes such a tough stance against abortion &quot;because if you accept this, you accept homicide daily.&quot;
Pope Francis on his popemobile drives through the crowd of faithful at the end of the Catholic Easter Sunday mass on April 17, 2022. Pope Francis has said the Catholic Church takes such a tough stance against abortion "because if you accept this, you accept homicide daily."

Judaism and Islam believe in protecting life of the mother

For many Jewish leaders, Christian biblical interpretations of when life begins are problematic.

In part, this is because Christians often cite Psalms as proof. Whereas in Judaism, Psalms is a book of poetry.

Jewish laws are derived from the first five books of the Hebrew Bible; Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy. According to Genesis 2:7, life begins at the first breath, when "God breathed breath into him." As such, terminating a pregnancy is not a crime because fetuses do not have souls.

Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg, a scholar in residence at the National Council of Jewish Women in Evanston, Illinois, said this is further explained in a passage in Exodus 21:22-23, which reads: “When men fight, and one of them pushes a pregnant woman and a miscarriage results, but no other harm ensues, the one responsible shall be fined when the woman’s husband demands compensation... But if other harm ensues, the penalty shall be life for life.”

Ruttenberg said this makes clear the life of the mother takes precedent over the fetus. And that in Judaism, abortion is not only permitted but taking all necessary measures to save a pregnant person's life is required.

"Laws banning abortion access violate Jewish religious freedom," she said.

Recently, Torat Chayim, a rabbinical association of about 300 Orthodox rabbis, issued statements strongly condemning anti-abortion bans in Texas and Oklahoma.

Rabbi Dayna Ruttenberg takes issue with the conservative Christians pointing to Psalms as proof that abortion should be illegal.
Rabbi Dayna Ruttenberg takes issue with the conservative Christians pointing to Psalms as proof that abortion should be illegal.

"Under this bill, Oklahoman Jews are not able to protect a mother’s life in accordance with the ancient laws of our faith," the statement said.

In the Muslim faith, life begins at conception, but abortion is permitted for up to 120 days, including in cases of rape.

Muslim views on abortion are shaped by the Hadith, the recorded beliefs of the Islamic prophet Muhammad, which says that after the first four months, the fetus is "ensouled."

According to Abdulrahman Al-Matary, a neonatology professor at the King Fahad Medical City in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Islam's views on abortion take into account the threat of harm posed to mothers, the presence of abnormalities and the status of the pregnancy "before or after the ensoulment."

After this period, abortion is forbidden, he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When does life begin: Abortion views differ among people of faith

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Amber Heard Suffered From PTSD Due to Johnny Depp’s Abuse, Psychologist Says

    A psychologist told jurors on Tuesday that Amber Heard suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder due to physical and sexual abuse at the hands of ex-husband Johnny Depp. Dawn Hughes testified that she had diagnosed Heard after examining her for 29 hours and reviewing therapy records, and that she had concluded that Depp engaged in a […]

  • Amber Heard Suffered PTSD From ‘Intimate Partner Violence by Mr. Depp,’ Psychologist Tells Court

    "He choked her, he slammed her into the wall, he pushed her and she fell down,” Dr. Dawn Hughes testified

  • New coronavirus variants emerge: BA.4, BA.5 likely reinfecting Omicron survivors

    BA.4 and BA.5 appear to be more transmissible than the original Omicron variant and have a better shot at evading existing immunity, given a new surge in South Africa.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Lightning's chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

    Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning understand the difficult challenge that lies ahead for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team’s quest for a third straight NHL title begins on the road Monday night against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a terrific regular season but have yet to prove they have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. While the Lightning’s experience on hockey’s grandest stage has served them well during back-to-back champion

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Ducks begin life after Getzlaf with 4-year playoff drought

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf's retirement from the Anaheim Ducks signals the start of a new era, both for the star center and for the organization he's leaving behind. While Getzlaf works on his golf game and increases his family time, the Ducks hope next year is when they'll finally be contenders again. “I feel like we're making the progress, even if it's not always coming through in the results,” Getzlaf said. “There's better days ahead for this franchise, and I'm going to be happy to s

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Shore, Oilers use shootout to edge Canucks 3-2 in final game of regular season

    EDMONTON — Devin Shore was the lone player to score in a shootout session that went 10 players as the Edmonton Oilers managed to close out the season with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, without star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who were given a rest in advance of the playoffs. Brett Kulak and Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers (49-27-6) who set a new franchise record for consecutive games with a point at home, going 14-0-1 in their last 15 appearances at