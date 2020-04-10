What Does Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:1533) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:1533) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture has a P/E ratio of 19.35, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.2%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture:

P/E of 19.35 = CN¥5.269 ÷ CN¥0.272 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely CNY and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each CN¥1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture has a higher P/E than the average (12.0) P/E for companies in the food industry.

That means that the market expects Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture's earnings per share fell by 20% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 15% a year, over the last 5 years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture has net debt worth just 8.0% of its market capitalization. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture's P/E Ratio

Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture trades on a P/E ratio of 19.4, which is above its market average of 9.5. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

