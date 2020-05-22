Does La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (EPA:FDJ) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (EPA:FDJ) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is La Française des Jeux Société anonyme's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2019 La Française des Jeux Société anonyme had debt of €254.1m, up from €111.4m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds €472.8m in cash, so it actually has €218.7m net cash.

ENXTPA:FDJ Historical Debt May 22nd 2020

A Look At La Française des Jeux Société anonyme's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that La Française des Jeux Société anonyme had liabilities of €1.93b due within 12 months and liabilities of €360.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €472.8m and €773.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €1.04b.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a market capitalization of €5.14b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, La Française des Jeux Société anonyme boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 24% cut to EBIT over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine La Française des Jeux Société anonyme's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, La Française des Jeux Société anonyme recorded free cash flow worth 71% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

Although La Française des Jeux Société anonyme's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of €218.7m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of €138m, being 71% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with La Française des Jeux Société anonyme's use of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

