How Does Konecranes's (HEL:KCR) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Konecranes (HEL:KCR) share price has dived 52% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 56% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for Konecranes

Does Konecranes Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 14.22 that there is some investor optimism about Konecranes. As you can see below, Konecranes has a higher P/E than the average company (13.0) in the machinery industry.

HLSE:KCR Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 20th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Konecranes shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Story continues

Konecranes's earnings per share fell by 20% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 17%. And EPS is down 4.4% a year, over the last 5 years. This might lead to muted expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Konecranes's P/E?

Net debt is 43% of Konecranes's market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On Konecranes's P/E Ratio

Konecranes has a P/E of 14.2. That's around the same as the average in the FI market, which is 14.7. Given it has some debt, but didn't grow last year, the P/E indicates the market is expecting higher profits ahead for the business. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Konecranes over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 29.8 back then to 14.2 today. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

But note: Konecranes may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.