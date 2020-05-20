How Does Kogan.com's (ASX:KGN) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) shares have continued recent momentum with a 36% gain in the last month alone. And the full year gain of 42% isn't too shabby, either!

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Kogan.com Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 44.40 that there is some investor optimism about Kogan.com. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (19.9) for companies in the online retail industry is lower than Kogan.com's P/E.

ASX:KGN Price Estimation Relative to Market May 20th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Kogan.com shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Kogan.com increased earnings per share by a whopping 42% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 212% annually, over the last three years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Kogan.com's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

The extra options and safety that comes with Kogan.com's AU$34m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Kogan.com's P/E Ratio

Kogan.com has a P/E of 44.4. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 14.8. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings). What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Kogan.com recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 32.6 to 44.4 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

