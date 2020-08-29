Does your kid have a sore throat? What being 'slightly sick' may mean once school starts

Your child wakes up in the morning and says she has a headache. Or a tummy ache. Or a sore throat. New policies to keep COVID-19 from spreading in daycares and camps mean minor symptoms like that can upend the lives of your entire family for days, requiring COVID-19 testing and for siblings to stay home, too.

So what does this mean for school, which has just begun in Quebec and is soon to start in other provinces?

Experts say public health officials are doing their best to keep everyone safe. That may mean a range of policies, from requiring parents to screen their kids for symptoms daily, to requiring a child to get a COVID-19 test for seemingly minor symptoms. And parents should expect those policies to change as the pandemic ebbs and flows in their community.

Camp experiences offer school preview

While school doesn't start until September, many parents got a preview of just how much things have changed when they sent their children to daycare or camp this summer. Among them was Joshua Ramisch, an Ottawa father of two boys, aged 9 and 12, who attended an outdoor day camp in August.

One morning, his younger son, Felix, woke up complaining about a headache and a tummy ache. Ramisch, thinking the symptoms were related to Felix's anxiety about trying to physically distance from other campers and having to get up unusually early, suggested he might feel better after some breakfast. Then he packed the boys off to camp.

Once they arrived, Felix was asked about a long checklist of possible COVID-19 symptoms. When he mentioned his headache and stomach ache, his father was told that:

Both Felix and his brother, who had no symptoms, had to go home.

Felix needed a COVID-19 test.

Other parents would be notified that a camper had to be withdrawn and get a COVID-19 test due to possible symptoms.

Ramisch said he was shocked.

"It was a surprise. It was heavy," he recalled. "I had to figure out how we were going to reconfigure the rest of the day."

View photos Joshua Ramisch More

CBC News talked to a number of parents in different cities in Canada about what happened after they reported symptoms of illness to their daycare or camp.

While it was common across the country for camps and daycares to have lists of symptoms to screen for, they varied even within the same city — even between two different Ottawa camps where Ramisch sent Felix. Some institutions also differed in when a test was required in order for the child to return, depending on their symptoms.

It was also common for daycares or camps in Canada to require siblings to stay home while the symptomatic child was being tested. Ontario provincial guidelines say camps should bar anyone who has had close contact with someone who has symptoms of COVID-19.

Ramisch's first tasks were dealing with older son Isaac's confusion and disappointment at having to miss camp and taking Felix for COVID-19 testing, despite the fact that his symptoms subsided shortly after leaving camp. After Felix was tested, the family had to stay in self-isolation until they got the results.

Fortunately, they didn't have to wait long to get a test and received a negative result at 11:30 p.m. the same night.

But it wasn't over. The camp's policy also said Felix had to be symptom-free for 24 hours, which meant he couldn't go back to camp the next day until a couple hours after his brother was dropped off.

View photos Christopher Mulligan/CBC More

Story continues