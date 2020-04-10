Does Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC) Have A Volatile Share Price?

Anyone researching Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What we can learn from KGC's beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.38, we can surmise that the Kestrel Gold share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, Kestrel Gold shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Kestrel Gold is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

TSXV:KGC Income Statement April 10th 2020

Could KGC's size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of CA$1.3m, Kestrel Gold is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Kestrel Gold share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as Kestrel Gold’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

