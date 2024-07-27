When does Katie Ledecky swim? What time does she compete Saturday at 2024 Paris Olympics?

It's time for one of the greatest swimmers in the world to chase more gold in the pool.

Katie Ledecky is set to start her 2024 Paris Olympics campaign Saturday at the Paris La Défense Arena. It will be the first of three individual events Ledecky will compete in for this year's Olympics, as well as the 4x200 relay team. Saturday could kickstart what could be a historic Summer Games for Ledecky; if she's able to win at least three gold medals this year, she will join Michael Phelps as the only Olympians to ever win at least 10 gold medals.

With swimming about to be underway, here's what's on deck for Ledecky.

Get Olympics updates in your texts! Join USA TODAY Sports' WhatsApp Channel

USA swimmer Katie Ledecky during swim practice at the 2024 Paris Olympic Summer Games.

What event will Katie Ledecky compete in today?

Ledecky will be competing in the women’s 400-meter freestyle.

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

When will Katie Ledecky compete today?

Ledecky will first compete in the heats, which start at 5 a.m. ET.

She is expected to advance to the final, and that will take place at 2:55 p.m. ET.

Katie Ledecky 2024 Paris Olympics schedule

Here is the rest of Ledecky's schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Women's 1500 meter freestyle: Tuesday, July 30 (heats at 5 a.m. ET), Wednesday, July 31 (finals at 2:04 p.m. ET)

Women's 4x200 meter freestyle relay: Thursday, Aug. 1 (heats at 5 a.m. ET; finals at 2:48 p.m. ET)

Women's 800 meter freestyle: Friday, Aug. 2 (heats at 5 a.m. ET); Saturday, Aug. 3 (finals at 2:09 p.m. ET)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When does Katie Ledecky swim? US swimmer competes in 400 freestyle