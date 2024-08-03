When does Katie Ledecky swim next? Details on her quest for gold in 800 freestyle final

Katie Ledecky has already become the most decorated American woman in Olympic swimming history, but she'll have one more opportunity at the 2024 Paris Olympics to add to her trophy case.

After dominating and winning gold in the 1,500-meter freestyle in an Olympic-record time, taking silver in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay and bronze in the 400-meter freestyle, Ledecky will swim in the final of perhaps her signature event, the 800-meter freestyle, on Saturday night.

She will go for her fourth consecutive Olympic gold in the same event, a feat no female swimmer has ever accomplished.

Ledecky’s reign of dominance is so unprecedented that she was both the youngest woman (she was 15 at London in 2012) and the oldest woman (24 at Tokyo 2020) to win Olympic gold in the event.

Katie Ledecky finished first in her preliminary heat in the women’s 800-meter freestyle on Friday at Paris La Défense Arena.

What event will Katie Ledecky compete in today?

Ledecky's final race of the 2024 Paris Olympics is the women’s 800-meter freestyle final.

She finished first in her qualifying heat on Friday.

When will Katie Ledecky compete today?

The women’s 800-meter freestyle final is scheduled to start at 3:09 p.m. ET (9:09 p.m. in Paris).

Katie Ledecky's 800 free results at the Olympics

2012 London: Gold (8:14.63)

2016 Rio de Janeiro: Gold (8:04.79, set current world record)

2020 Tokyo: Gold (8:12.57)

2024 Paris: Final set for Aug. 3

