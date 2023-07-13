How does Kansas State prepare after winning Big 12 championship in 2022?

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman got a chance to reminisce in the stadium he won a Big 12 championship in seven months before, but didn’t let him distract from the present and future.

On Thursday at Big 12 media days in AT&T Stadium, Klieman took the stage as the defending conference champions. But he’s had experience preparing for seasons after winning a championship.

Before replacing legendary coach Bill Snyder at Kansas State in 2019, Klieman was an assistant and head coach at North Dakota State from 2011-18, where he won seven FCS national championships. After the 2022 season, Klieman signed a contract extension to keep him in Manhattan, Kansas, through 2030, where he wants to build Kansas State into a Big 12 power.

“I’m always staying hungry, staying humble and making sure that the guys focus on the task at hand,” Klieman said. “Each week in this league, you’re going to get beat every week if you’re not playing your A game. If you don’t have great focus and you don’t have great preparation because the coaching is so good in this league. The teams are so good.”

Kansas State was picked fifth in the Big 12 preseason poll in 2022 before winning the conference. This year, the Wildcats are picked to finish second. Though the team lost star’s such as defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah and running back Deuce Vaughn to the NFL, after a dip in the portal, getting players such as Treshaun Ward from Florida State, and developing more like quarterback Will Howard, Klieman said he has the roster to be better than last year.

While Klieman said he doesn’t feel as if there’s a target on his team’s back, if there is, he said he’s ready for the unique challenge it brings.

“I’m kind of excited, actually,” Klieman said. “But in this league, I think everybody circles every game. I’ve never bought into one game being more important than another, because if you do, what are you going to tell your players the next week? That this is one not quite as important?”

“It’s a new year, you need to stay humble. You need to eat crumbs. You need to stay hungry. What you did yesterday is great, but it pales in comparison to what you can do today.”