What does Kansas City’s new COVID spike mean for Christmas? Health officials weigh in

Kansas City is in store for a potentially worse COVID winter than last, according to area chief medical officers.

COVID numbers are on the rise throughout the metro, and hospitalizations are spiking, predominantly among the unvaccinated, just as mask mandates in cities and schools are disappearing.

Chief medical officers and infectious disease physicians at the University of Kansas Health System sounded the alarm during a Friday news briefing and begged community members to take the advised precautions. Mainly: get vaccinated, and get your vaccine booster if you can.

“We know that these are largely preventable deaths,” said Dr. Mark Steele, chief medical officer for University Health. “It’s not too late. If you’re not vaccinated, or you can get your booster, get it, masking and social distancing as well.”

Here are some of their answers to the most pressing coronavirus questions as we head into the holidays with omicron on the horizon.

How dire is the COVID-19 situation in Kansas City right now?

COVID cases and hospitalizations are once again spiking in Kansas City, and Dr. Steven Stites, chief medical officer for the University of Kansas Medical System said the community should be on high alert.

“If these numbers continue to rise, you all, all of our public is in trouble,” Stites said.

How bad is this wave compared to last winter?

Jim Stewart, the Chief Medical Officer at North Kansas City Hospital said that at this point a year ago, they had 20 acute COVID-19 patients, and at this rate they’ll surpass it.

“I think the peak is going to be worse than it was a year ago, not better,” Stewart said.

Who are the COVID-19 patients in the hospital, and who is dying of the disease?

Unvaccinated patients make up a vast majority of COVID patients in the hospital and those dying of the disease in the Kansas City area, according to all area chief medical officers.

Is it delta or omicron?

The local health officials said the delta variant is responsible for the large majority of infections right now. The omicron variant has been found in Missouri and Kansas, so it’s on the way.

Story continues

What does this mean, when mask mandates are ending in cities and schools?

Dr. Jennifer Watts, chief medical officer for Children’s Mercy Hospital expressed concern that mask mandates are ending in cities and schools, as it leaves children at risk. She reminded everyone that children under the age of 5 aren’t eligible to receive the COVID vaccine yet.

“We gotta get kids through the winter season,” she said. “We’re worried that we’re going to see kids out of school. It’s a big plea to continue masks to keep our kids in school.”

Here’s where kids ages 5 to 11 can get vaccinated around Kansas City.

The health officials also advised people to wear masks when indoors and when in crowded outdoor settings, even if they’re not required.

How can you best prepare for omicron?

Dr. Jennifer Schrimsher, chief medical officer for Lawrence Memorial Hospital said you can prepare by doing the same things doctors have been saying since day one: wear a mask, get vaccinated and get the booster vaccine when you’re eligible. Health officials on the panel agreed that this is also the best way to lower the number of hospitalizations.

Here’s where you can get a booster around Kansas City.

How will this wave in hospitalizations impact Christmas plans?

Dr. Raghavendra Adiga, chief medical officer for Liberty Hospital recommended that if you can find an at-home rapid test, take it the day of your gathering, especially if you’re at high risk for illness from the virus.

You can find where to get a free COVID test in the Kansas City area here.

Adiga said it’s important to understand the risk level of the situations you’re putting yourself and others in before gathering. Local doctors previously offered The Star this advice for holiday gatherings here.

“Try to think about those that are around you,” Schrimsher said, adding that you should be cognizant of your risk of exposing yourself to the virus by being out and about before you go see family.

What about the flu?

Schrimsher said an increase in flu cases this year is concerning.

“Get your flu vaccine,” she said. “Masks do help as well. Masks helped reduce flu cases last year.”

What if you’ve already had COVID-19?

Health officials said that might not matter with omicron.

“Most antibodies won’t work against omicron,” Steele said.

Again, here’s where you can find a vaccine or booster around Kansas City.

Do you have any other questions about COVID-19 in the metro? Ask us at kcq@kcstar.com or with the form below.