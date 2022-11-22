Does K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad (KLSE:KSSC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad (KLSE:KSSC). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad's EPS shot up from RM0.048 to RM0.063; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 31%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 21% to RM171m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM87m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. To be exact, company insiders hold 55% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. Valued at only RM87m K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad is really small for a listed company. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have RM48m worth of stock. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Should You Add K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad's continuing strength. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

