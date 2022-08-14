How does Joe Biden not understand Donald Trump’s popularity? Let me count the ways

Trump’s appeal

White House press briefings always include questions about President Joe Biden’s cratering poll numbers. In his defense, his press secretaries lay out the challenges ranging from the persistent COVID-19 pandemic to a declining economy and everything in between. He’s finding out that being president is a hard job.

Obviously, Biden is still fighting the ghost of Donald Trump. Through two failed impeachments, the one-sided and comical Jan. 6 hearings, and now the search at Mar-a-Lago, it is clear that Biden doesn’t think we know who Trump is and is determined to get us to see him as he does. I don’t think he knows who Trump is or why he is still popular. Let me help.

Trump is proud of our country and is not afraid to show it. Trump is unapologetically “America first” no matter what and against all odds. Trump speaks up for the little guy. Trump exposes corrupt politicians from both sides of the aisle.

Yes, at times he is sandpaper on bare skin. But his mission never wavers and he is clear. He’s our voice. He’s also a proud American, so are we. And that feels good.

Where’s Joe Biden? Exactly.

- Jim Cunningham, Odessa

Access to care

It is encouraging to know that most maternal deaths are preventable. Then why does Missouri rank so high in maternal death rates? I am saddened to believe that with the Missouri abortion ban, deaths from mental illness and domestic violence will only worsen. There is nothing more heartbreaking than a maternal death, especially if it could have been prevented.

Missouri needs to support women who choose to be mothers and allow women who have made the difficult choice to terminate pregnancies to have safe and legal abortions. I do not know the answer for this unfortunate situation, but the state needs to look for solutions.

- Kathleen A. Alm, Blue Springs

Threats not idle

Claims of voter fraud brought horrific death threats to election workers. Many longtime workers have left these jobs. They have been terrorized for doing what is required at every election. Who wants this?

Currently, a legally executed search warrant brought these same threats to our Department of Justice and FBI. Who is criminalizing these institutions with wild, erratic rhetoric? If you’ve been paying attention, you know who.

FYI: Threatening to kill someone is not covered by the First Amendment. Intimidating public officials will get you a visit from the FBI.

Careful with these death threats. Making one could put you in serious jeopardy, including loss of job, family and respect of the community. As a bonus, you could see time in a maximum security prison.

- Joyce Nowak, Shrewsbury, Missouri

Graves says no

On Aug. 3, there was a news story in the St. Joseph News-Press under the headline “Graves announces additional $1.8 million toward Rosecrans tower project.” What the News-Press declined to tell us is that this is part of a federal grant allowed by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The paper also declined to tell us that Rep. Sam Graves voted nay on this bill.

On Aug. 8, the News-Press had a front-page story that said “Graves said he is working to bring in an additional $5 million, which would accelerate the project.”

I’m not sure how he will do this, unless it is on the backs of the Democrats who passed the bill. Graves also voted nay on the American Rescue Plan, the For the People Act, the American Dream and Promise Act, the Equality Act, the Build Back Better Act and the Women’s Health Protection Act.

It’s time to do some critical thinking. Henry Martin is the Democratic candidate for Graves’ seat in the House of Representatives. I believe Martin would work across the aisle, put country over party and work for the people of the 6th District. Henry Martin is the man for the job.

- Mary Rossiter, St. Joseph

KCATA loss

The recent forced resignation of Kansas City Area Transportation Authority CEO Robbie Makinen leaves a stain on Kansas City’s reputation. (July 29, 1A, “KC transit agency accepts CEO’s resignation”) Politics aside, Makinen stood up for what was right and because of that was forced out.

He is a competent, professional leader who also happens to be blind. He should be applauded for standing up for people with disabilities, including working to get Zero Fare and RideKC services so all Kansas City residents have transportation for work, school or medical appointments. Under Makinen’s leadership, KCATA received national recognition for these innovative programs.

It’s unfortunate that officials didn’t help Makinen find another position within the city government to serve as an example that people with disabilities can be gainfully employed. As a longtime Kansas City resident, I am disappointed in the actions of elected officials. Diversity in the workforce and city government should be celebrated, not denied.

- Jim Brooks, Kansas City

Cannabis vote

I agree wholeheartedly with the statement in The Star’s Aug. 11 editorial that the Missouri General Assembly is not going to legalize marijuana in the foreseeable future. (KansasCity.com, “Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana soon. Will politicians overrule them?”)

The most conservative elements of the Missouri GOP are firmly in control of what takes place in Jefferson City. With a few notable exceptions, there is no significant support for legalizing marijuana there. Indeed, slightly less than half of Republicans in national polls support doing so.

That is why it is absolutely essential that Missouri voters support what will appear as Amendment 3 on the November ballot, the Legal Missouri initiative to tax, regulate and legalize responsible adult use and cultivation of marijuana.

Legal Missouri would not cap the number of commercial licenses in Missouri. Neither does the medical marijuana law passed by Missouri voters in 2018. The only limit on the number of commercial licenses is imposed by the Department of Health and Senior Services. It could reverse that policy at any time. So could the governor or the Missouri General Assembly. In fact, the Missouri House has voted to do so on three occasions.

- Dan Viets, Missouri NORML Coordinator, Columbia

  • Live updates: DOJ search warrant shows Trump being probed in connection with espionage statutes

    A federal judge on Friday unsealed the Department of Justice warrant that authorized federal agents to search Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Rory MacDonald ready for anything, anyone as PFL switches opponent at last minute

    In the leadup to Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal against (Prince) Magomed Umalatov in Cardiff, Wales, Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald pointed to a priority in his training camp. "I think I just needed to keep a more open mind going into my next fight. So I didn't get closed in on a certain game plan," he said. "That was the biggest thing, a lesson learned in the last fight (a loss to Sweden's Sadibou Sy)." That advice became even more relevant Thursday when the

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou