How does Joe Biden not understand Donald Trump’s popularity? Let me count the ways

Trump’s appeal





White House press briefings always include questions about President Joe Biden’s cratering poll numbers. In his defense, his press secretaries lay out the challenges ranging from the persistent COVID-19 pandemic to a declining economy and everything in between. He’s finding out that being president is a hard job.

Obviously, Biden is still fighting the ghost of Donald Trump. Through two failed impeachments, the one-sided and comical Jan. 6 hearings, and now the search at Mar-a-Lago, it is clear that Biden doesn’t think we know who Trump is and is determined to get us to see him as he does. I don’t think he knows who Trump is or why he is still popular. Let me help.

Trump is proud of our country and is not afraid to show it. Trump is unapologetically “America first” no matter what and against all odds. Trump speaks up for the little guy. Trump exposes corrupt politicians from both sides of the aisle.

Yes, at times he is sandpaper on bare skin. But his mission never wavers and he is clear. He’s our voice. He’s also a proud American, so are we. And that feels good.

Where’s Joe Biden? Exactly.

- Jim Cunningham, Odessa

Access to care

It is encouraging to know that most maternal deaths are preventable. Then why does Missouri rank so high in maternal death rates? I am saddened to believe that with the Missouri abortion ban, deaths from mental illness and domestic violence will only worsen. There is nothing more heartbreaking than a maternal death, especially if it could have been prevented.

Missouri needs to support women who choose to be mothers and allow women who have made the difficult choice to terminate pregnancies to have safe and legal abortions. I do not know the answer for this unfortunate situation, but the state needs to look for solutions.

- Kathleen A. Alm, Blue Springs

Threats not idle

Claims of voter fraud brought horrific death threats to election workers. Many longtime workers have left these jobs. They have been terrorized for doing what is required at every election. Who wants this?

Story continues

Currently, a legally executed search warrant brought these same threats to our Department of Justice and FBI. Who is criminalizing these institutions with wild, erratic rhetoric? If you’ve been paying attention, you know who.

FYI: Threatening to kill someone is not covered by the First Amendment. Intimidating public officials will get you a visit from the FBI.

Careful with these death threats. Making one could put you in serious jeopardy, including loss of job, family and respect of the community. As a bonus, you could see time in a maximum security prison.

- Joyce Nowak, Shrewsbury, Missouri

Graves says no

On Aug. 3, there was a news story in the St. Joseph News-Press under the headline “Graves announces additional $1.8 million toward Rosecrans tower project.” What the News-Press declined to tell us is that this is part of a federal grant allowed by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The paper also declined to tell us that Rep. Sam Graves voted nay on this bill.

On Aug. 8, the News-Press had a front-page story that said “Graves said he is working to bring in an additional $5 million, which would accelerate the project.”

I’m not sure how he will do this, unless it is on the backs of the Democrats who passed the bill. Graves also voted nay on the American Rescue Plan, the For the People Act, the American Dream and Promise Act, the Equality Act, the Build Back Better Act and the Women’s Health Protection Act.

It’s time to do some critical thinking. Henry Martin is the Democratic candidate for Graves’ seat in the House of Representatives. I believe Martin would work across the aisle, put country over party and work for the people of the 6th District. Henry Martin is the man for the job.

- Mary Rossiter, St. Joseph

KCATA loss

The recent forced resignation of Kansas City Area Transportation Authority CEO Robbie Makinen leaves a stain on Kansas City’s reputation. (July 29, 1A, “KC transit agency accepts CEO’s resignation”) Politics aside, Makinen stood up for what was right and because of that was forced out.

He is a competent, professional leader who also happens to be blind. He should be applauded for standing up for people with disabilities, including working to get Zero Fare and RideKC services so all Kansas City residents have transportation for work, school or medical appointments. Under Makinen’s leadership, KCATA received national recognition for these innovative programs.

It’s unfortunate that officials didn’t help Makinen find another position within the city government to serve as an example that people with disabilities can be gainfully employed. As a longtime Kansas City resident, I am disappointed in the actions of elected officials. Diversity in the workforce and city government should be celebrated, not denied.

- Jim Brooks, Kansas City

Cannabis vote

I agree wholeheartedly with the statement in The Star’s Aug. 11 editorial that the Missouri General Assembly is not going to legalize marijuana in the foreseeable future. (KansasCity.com, “Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana soon. Will politicians overrule them?”)

The most conservative elements of the Missouri GOP are firmly in control of what takes place in Jefferson City. With a few notable exceptions, there is no significant support for legalizing marijuana there. Indeed, slightly less than half of Republicans in national polls support doing so.

That is why it is absolutely essential that Missouri voters support what will appear as Amendment 3 on the November ballot, the Legal Missouri initiative to tax, regulate and legalize responsible adult use and cultivation of marijuana.

Legal Missouri would not cap the number of commercial licenses in Missouri. Neither does the medical marijuana law passed by Missouri voters in 2018. The only limit on the number of commercial licenses is imposed by the Department of Health and Senior Services. It could reverse that policy at any time. So could the governor or the Missouri General Assembly. In fact, the Missouri House has voted to do so on three occasions.

- Dan Viets, Missouri NORML Coordinator, Columbia