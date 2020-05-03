Does Jingrui Holdings Limited's (HKG:1862) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

Hao Yan is the CEO of Jingrui Holdings Limited (HKG:1862). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Hao Yan's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Jingrui Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of HK$3.2b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CN¥5.5m over the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CN¥1.4m. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We examined companies with market caps from CN¥1.4b to CN¥5.6b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was CN¥2.7m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Jingrui Holdings stands. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 69% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 31% of the pie. Readers will want to know that Jingrui Holdings pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the wider sector.

Thus we can conclude that Hao Yan receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Jingrui Holdings Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Jingrui Holdings, below.

Is Jingrui Holdings Limited Growing?

Jingrui Holdings Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 37% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 18% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Jingrui Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 4.8%, Jingrui Holdings Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Jingrui Holdings Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. While EPS is moving in the right direction, we'd say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also identified 3 warning signs for Jingrui Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

