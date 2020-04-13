Does Jiashili Group (HKG:1285) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Jiashili Group Limited (HKG:1285) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Jiashili Group's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2019 Jiashili Group had debt of CN¥378.7m, up from CN¥360.5m in one year. But on the other hand it also has CN¥432.1m in cash, leading to a CN¥53.4m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Jiashili Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Jiashili Group had liabilities of CN¥698.0m due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥160.9m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥432.1m in cash and CN¥190.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CN¥235.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Jiashili Group has a market capitalization of CN¥572.4m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Jiashili Group also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Jiashili Group has boosted its EBIT by 40%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Jiashili Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Jiashili Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Jiashili Group reported free cash flow worth 14% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.

Summing up

Although Jiashili Group's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of CN¥53.4m. And we liked the look of last year's 40% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't have any problem with Jiashili Group's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Jiashili Group that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

