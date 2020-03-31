So, What Does Jeremy Roloff Actually Do for a Living?

Photo credit: Instagram

As the eldest son of Matt and Amy Roloff, Jeremy Roloff has been featured on Little People, Big World since the TLC reality show premiered in 2006. But since he and his wife Audrey announced they were leaving the show, Jeremy has found other ways to make ends meet, growing his net worth to an astounding $300,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Reality TV

So we don't know for sure how much the Roloffs make per episode, but Business Insider spoke with an agent, who estimated that each person in a "docu-ensemble" can make anywhere between $7,000 to $10,000 per episode after three seasons. So, we can assume that Jeremy made at least $120,000 per year from the show.

Photographer

Jeremy attended the Brooks Institute in California for college, where he pursued his passion for photography. (The school closed down in 2016.) Back in 2014, Jeremy was much more open about his passion for photography, even showcasing it on a now-defunct blog and Instagram account. While it might not be his main source of income anymore, we assume he made some decent money photographing weddings and other events.

Blogger

When Jeremy married his wife Audrey in 2014, the two started the blog Beating 50 Percent. According to the site, the content is meant to inspire covenant marriages, which are marriages that are "undividedly devoted, completely committed, persistently selfless, value-centered, joy-filled, and love-based." (Those are their words, but traditionally covenant marriages require a lot of pre-martial counseling and have strict limits as to what would qualify the marriage to end in divorce). Like most blogs, ads run on the site, offering another source of income for the Roloffs.

Author

Jeremy and Audrey have also created a marriage journal called the Navigator's Council, which is supposedly designed to help couples create a stronger relationship. They sell it on their site for $25.

The couple has also recently finished a book together, A Love Letter Life, which was released on April 2, 2019.

Podcast

The couple launched a podcast in November, 2018 called "Behind the Scenes," where they discuss everything from their faith to why they left the show. Depending on viewership and advertisers, podcasters can apparently make anywhere from $1,000 to $100,000, or more.





