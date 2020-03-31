So, What Does Jeremy Roloff Actually Do for a Living?
As the eldest son of Matt and Amy Roloff, Jeremy Roloff has been featured on Little People, Big World since the TLC reality show premiered in 2006. But since he and his wife Audrey announced they were leaving the show, Jeremy has found other ways to make ends meet, growing his net worth to an astounding $300,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Reality TV
So we don't know for sure how much the Roloffs make per episode, but Business Insider spoke with an agent, who estimated that each person in a "docu-ensemble" can make anywhere between $7,000 to $10,000 per episode after three seasons. So, we can assume that Jeremy made at least $120,000 per year from the show.
Season 18 of #LPBW starts tonight! It’s a special season for me. Who’s watching?! And yes, when I said it would “only take 2 weeks” I was just trying to keep Audrey calm. 🤓 Any other dads out there who’ve under estimated a project?! 🤙🏼Haha. We’ll be sharing all the details on the house reno over on AujPoj.com at some point. If you have any questions, comment and I’ll try to answer some on stories tomorrow! Cheers!🍻
A post shared by Jeremy James Roloff (@jeremyroloff) on Apr 3, 2018 at 9:51pm PDT
Photographer
Jeremy attended the Brooks Institute in California for college, where he pursued his passion for photography. (The school closed down in 2016.) Back in 2014, Jeremy was much more open about his passion for photography, even showcasing it on a now-defunct blog and Instagram account. While it might not be his main source of income anymore, we assume he made some decent money photographing weddings and other events.
It's winter storming here in Bend. 8deg outside and piling up snow. Dig it. As mentioned in a previous post, this year I want to make more images. However, we're only 4 days in and I'm already feeling the habits and routines from last year trying to guide my way. I think many of us don't accomplish resolutions because we're attempting to do so by the same means. Doing the same thing and expecting different results. We can't just try harder, we need to practice harder. So I'm going to reform some habits in my daily routine that will train my life to reap different results. Focus on the steps needed to get to the goal, not the goal itself. Anyone training for a marathon doesn't try to run the whole thing first, trying harder will not work, but practicing will. It takes incremental steps of training toward a marathon that will ensure you get here. We can't expect different results from the same means. So change some habits this new year, habits that work toward your goal. P.s there's a rad video I just posted to my instastory - check it out! 📽
A post shared by Jeremy James Roloff (@jeremyroloff) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:56pm PST
Blogger
When Jeremy married his wife Audrey in 2014, the two started the blog Beating 50 Percent. According to the site, the content is meant to inspire covenant marriages, which are marriages that are "undividedly devoted, completely committed, persistently selfless, value-centered, joy-filled, and love-based." (Those are their words, but traditionally covenant marriages require a lot of pre-martial counseling and have strict limits as to what would qualify the marriage to end in divorce). Like most blogs, ads run on the site, offering another source of income for the Roloffs.
Author
Jeremy and Audrey have also created a marriage journal called the Navigator's Council, which is supposedly designed to help couples create a stronger relationship. They sell it on their site for $25.
The couple has also recently finished a book together, A Love Letter Life, which was released on April 2, 2019.
Podcast
The couple launched a podcast in November, 2018 called "Behind the Scenes," where they discuss everything from their faith to why they left the show. Depending on viewership and advertisers, podcasters can apparently make anywhere from $1,000 to $100,000, or more.
