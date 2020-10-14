What Does JCurve Solutions' (ASX:JCS) CEO Pay Reveal?

Stephen Canning has been the CEO of JCurve Solutions Limited (ASX:JCS) since 2015, and this article will examine the executive's compensation with respect to the overall performance of the company. This analysis will also look to assess whether the CEO is appropriately paid, considering recent earnings growth and investor returns for JCurve Solutions.

How Does Total Compensation For Stephen Canning Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, JCurve Solutions Limited has a market capitalization of AU$8.9m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$405k over the year to June 2020. That's a slight decrease of 3.5% on the prior year. In particular, the salary of AU$333.5k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$277m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$329k. This suggests that JCurve Solutions remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Furthermore, Stephen Canning directly owns AU$87k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary AU$333k AU$309k 82% Other AU$71k AU$110k 18% Total Compensation AU$405k AU$419k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 59% of total compensation represents salary and 41% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that JCurve Solutions pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

JCurve Solutions Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, JCurve Solutions Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 64% per year. It saw its revenue drop 11% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has JCurve Solutions Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 33% over three years, many shareholders in JCurve Solutions Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably want the company to be lessto generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

As we touched on above, JCurve Solutions Limited is currently paying a compensation that's close to the median pay for CEOs of companies belonging to the same industry and with similar market capitalizations. On the other hand, EPS growth and total shareholder return have been negative for the last three years. It's tough to call out the compensation as inappropriate, but shareholders might not favor a raise before company performance improves.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. In our study, we found 2 warning signs for JCurve Solutions you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

