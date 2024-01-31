When does January transfer window close? Deadline Day times and dates in England and across Europe

The January transfer window is almost at its conclusion after four surprisingly quiet weeks.

Premier League clubs spent a combined £815million in the January transfer window last year - a record-breaking sum - but 12 months on that figure is unlikely to top £100million. Not since 2009-10 has there been a quieter window as several clubs this year try to keep in line with Premier League spending rules.The biggest deal saw Tottenham sign Radu Dragusin from Genoa for around £26million, while Spurs also snapped up Timo Werner on loan. Crystal Palace are set to part with around £20m for Blackburn's Adam Wharton.

Other higher-profile deals saw West Ham take Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City while Manchester United exile Jadon Sancho was sent back to Borussia Dortmund on loan. What could happen in the final hours of the window?

Here is all you need to know about Deadline Day...

When does the January transfer window close?

Premier League clubs have slightly longer than their European counterparts to do their transfer business.

The window will close for English teams at 11pm GMT on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

The Bundesliga transfer window ends at 5pm on the same day, while it is Wednesday, January 31 for those in Ligue 1.

La Liga teams will have until 11pm on January 31, with that deadline coming four hours earlier in Italy.