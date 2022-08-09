Does J-Hope have a girlfriend? Here’s what we know

In The Know by Yahoo

Does J-Hope have a girlfriend? Are he and Irene Kim more than just friends? The internet thinks the stars are an item.

BTS member J-Hope has been awfully friendly with the model on social media. Kim was even spotted supporting J-Hope during his now-iconic Lollapalooza set. However, neither party seems to be spilling the beans on their situation at the moment.

Who is J-Hope?

Born Feb. 18, 1994, in Gwangju, South Korea, Jung “J-Hope” Ho-seok is a member of the internationally acclaimed K-pop band BTS. In 2018, the rapper, dancer, producer and singer-songwriter dropped his first solo mixtape, Hope World. This year, he became the highest ticket-selling artist at Lollapalooza following the release of his solo album.

Who is Irene Kim?

Born Nov. 6, 1987, in Iowa, Irene Kim is a Korean-American model and fashion blogger. She has worked with brands like Chanel, Ferragamo and Calvin Klein. Kim has been featured on covers for magazines including Marie Claire Taiwan, Cosmopolitan Korea and Elle Thailand.

Is J-Hope dating Irene Kim?

Rumors began to spread that J-Hope and Kim started dating when she was spotted with him at Lollapalooza. Then, they began to appear on each other’s socials.

“He is our HOPE and a world class human inside & out,” Kim captioned an Instagram photo with him.

While neither J-Hope nor Kim has confirmed anything, fans appear to be endorsing this possible new couple.

