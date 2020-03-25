How Does J D Wetherspoon's (LON:JDW) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) shares are down a considerable 44% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 35% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does J D Wetherspoon's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

J D Wetherspoon's P/E of 14.24 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.3) for companies in the hospitality industry is higher than J D Wetherspoon's P/E.

LSE:JDW Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 25th 2020

J D Wetherspoon's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

J D Wetherspoon's earnings per share fell by 3.2% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 11%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting J D Wetherspoon's P/E?

J D Wetherspoon's net debt is 99% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On J D Wetherspoon's P/E Ratio

J D Wetherspoon has a P/E of 14.2. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 11.7. With meaningful debt and a lack of recent earnings growth, the market has high expectations that the business will earn more in the future. Given J D Wetherspoon's P/E ratio has declined from 25.4 to 14.2 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

