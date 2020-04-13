How Does IVU Traffic Technologies's (ETR:IVU) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

IVU Traffic Technologies (ETR:IVU) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 27% in the last month alone, although it is still down 6.4% over the last quarter. Looking back a bit further, we're also happy to report the stock is up 60% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does IVU Traffic Technologies's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

IVU Traffic Technologies's P/E of 45.71 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that IVU Traffic Technologies has a higher P/E than the average (32.9) P/E for companies in the software industry.

That means that the market expects IVU Traffic Technologies will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

IVU Traffic Technologies shrunk earnings per share by 41% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 6.1% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does IVU Traffic Technologies's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

IVU Traffic Technologies has net cash of €27m. This is fairly high at 12% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On IVU Traffic Technologies's P/E Ratio

IVU Traffic Technologies has a P/E of 45.7. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.2. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will! What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about IVU Traffic Technologies recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 36.1 to 45.7 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

