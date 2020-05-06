How Does Investing In Jaeger Resources Corp. (CVE:JAEG) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio?

If you're interested in Jaeger Resources Corp. (CVE:JAEG), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What does JAEG's beta value mean to investors?

Looking at the last five years, Jaeger Resources has a beta of 1.24. The fact that this is well above 1 indicates that its share price movements have shown sensitivity to overall market volatility. If this beta value holds true in the future, Jaeger Resources shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Jaeger Resources's revenue and earnings in the image below.

TSXV:JAEG Income Statement May 6th 2020

Does JAEG's size influence the expected beta?

Jaeger Resources is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of CA$962k. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Jaeger Resources share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. In order to fully understand whether JAEG is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Jaeger Resources’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

