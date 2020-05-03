How Does Investing In FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio?

Anyone researching FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What we can learn from FGEN's beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.70, we can surmise that the FibroGen share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, FibroGen shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether FibroGen is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

NasdaqGS:FGEN Income Statement May 3rd 2020

Could FGEN's size cause it to be more volatile?

FibroGen is a fairly large company. It has a market capitalisation of US$3.1b, which means it is probably on the radar of most investors. It takes deep pocketed investors to influence the share price of a large company, so it's a little unusual to see companies this size with high beta values. It may be that that this company is more heavily impacted by broader economic factors than most.

What this means for you:

Since FibroGen tends to move up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as FibroGen’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

