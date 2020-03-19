How Does Investing In Cliffmont Resources Ltd. (CVE:CMO.H) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio?

If you own shares in Cliffmont Resources Ltd. (CVE:CMO.H) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What does CMO.H's beta value mean to investors?

Looking at the last five years, Cliffmont Resources has a beta of 1.99. The fact that this is well above 1 indicates that its share price movements have shown sensitivity to overall market volatility. If this beta value holds true in the future, Cliffmont Resources shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Cliffmont Resources fares in that regard, below.

TSXV:CMO.H Income Statement, March 19th 2020

Could CMO.H's size cause it to be more volatile?

Cliffmont Resources is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of CA$439k, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since Cliffmont Resources tends to move up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether CMO.H is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Cliffmont Resources’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

