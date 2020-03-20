How Does Ingevity's (NYSE:NGVT) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) share price has dived 52% in the last thirty days. Given the 70% drop over the last year, some shareholders might be worried that they have become bagholders. What is a bagholder? It is a shareholder who has suffered a bad loss, but continues to hold indefinitely, without questioning their reasons for holding, even as the losses grow greater.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See our latest analysis for Ingevity

How Does Ingevity's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 7.11 that sentiment around Ingevity isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (13.9) for companies in the chemicals industry is higher than Ingevity's P/E.

NYSE:NGVT Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 20th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Ingevity shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Ingevity, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Story continues

Ingevity's earnings per share grew by 9.2% in the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 7.5% annually, over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Ingevity's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Ingevity has net debt worth 86% of its market capitalization. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Ingevity's P/E Ratio

Ingevity has a P/E of 7.1. That's below the average in the US market, which is 12.2. It's good to see EPS growth in the last 12 months, but the debt on the balance sheet might be muting expectations. Given Ingevity's P/E ratio has declined from 14.8 to 7.1 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Ingevity. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.