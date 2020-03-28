How Does Image Sensing Systems's (NASDAQ:ISNS) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares are down a considerable 36% in the last month. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 32% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Image Sensing Systems's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 2.59 that sentiment around Image Sensing Systems isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Image Sensing Systems has a lower P/E than the average (14.5) in the electronic industry classification.

NasdaqCM:ISNS Price Estimation Relative to Market March 28th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Image Sensing Systems shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Image Sensing Systems's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 273% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 114% annually, over the last three years. So you might say it really deserves to have an above-average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Image Sensing Systems's P/E?

Image Sensing Systems has net cash of US$5.1m. This is fairly high at 28% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Image Sensing Systems's P/E Ratio

Image Sensing Systems has a P/E of 2.6. That's below the average in the US market, which is 13.0. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Image Sensing Systems over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 4.0 back then to 2.6 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

