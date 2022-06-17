How does Idaho compare to other states’ gas prices? These graphs show the dramatic trends

June 7 marked an historic day for gas prices in Idaho: the first time the state average hit $5 per gallon.

Since then, prices have continued to rise quickly in the state and sit at $5.21 per gallon as of Friday, according to the American Automobile Association.

The following graphs look at the gas price in Idaho compared to other states over time, as well as comparisons between counties within the Gem State. Each chart automatically updates daily with the most up-to-date stats.

Idaho compared to other states

Idahoans are paying more at the pump than most Americans, with the state ranking 12th in the nation for gas prices.

As has been the case since prices spiked dramatically in early March in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, California has led the nation in average gas prices by quite some margin.

The Golden State averaged $6.47 per gallon on Friday, leading the next-closest state, Nevada, by 78 cents.

Russia officially invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, but it took about a week and a half for gas prices across the U.S. to suddenly spike. On March 2, gas prices in Idaho were $3.57; just nine days later, on March 11, gas prices had reached $4.37.

Since then, it has been a much more gradual increase. Similar trends can be seen in other states across the country, but some key differences exist.

Idaho’s closest comparison is Indiana, which averaged $5.15 per gallon on Friday morning. But a decrease in crude oil prices in May did see about a 5% decrease in gas prices for a couple of weeks for many states, including California, Indiana and Georgia, which boasts the cheapest gas price in the nation ($4.46).

Idaho saw a minor decrease of a couple of cents, but May would be better described as a flat line rather than a decline for the Gem State.

Comparison of prices between Idaho counties

The flat line in prices, as opposed to a decrease, can partly be attributed to the fact that Idaho doesn’t have any crude oil in its ground or refineries to turn the oil into gasoline.

So while some states benefited from in-state gasoline to decrease prices, Idaho still relied on importing the gas from other states. Southern Idaho received gas from Utah, while North Idaho received its gas from Montana and Washington, according to previous Idaho Statesman reporting.

The counties along state borders have benefited from the cheapest gas in the state, while central Idaho has suffered the most.

As of Friday morning, there was a 51-cent difference between the state’s cheapest and most expensive gas. Oneida County in Southern Idaho, which has a population of just 4,488 people, was even below the national average ($5) on Friday, sitting at $4.99 per gallon.

The farther you head into Idaho’s interior, the higher prices get. Ada County is just below the state average at $5.18, but Valley and Boise Counties — just northwest of Boise — are dealing with the highest prices in the state, with prices between $5.45 and $5.50.

All four counties are still trending upward, too. You can check gas prices for local gas stations using GasBuddy to find the lowest prices near you.