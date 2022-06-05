Does iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like iA Financial (TSE:IAG). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Quickly Is iA Financial Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. We can see that in the last three years iA Financial grew its EPS by 9.6% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of iA Financial's revenue last year was revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. iA Financial's EBIT margins are flat but, of some concern, its revenue is actually down. And that does make me a little more cautious of the stock.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of iA Financial's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are iA Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We do note that, in the last year, insiders sold -CA$23k worth of shares. But that's far less than the CA$1.2m insiders spend purchasing stock. I find this encouraging because it suggests they are optimistic about the iA Financial's future. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive VP & Chief Growth Officer Michael Stickney for CA$352k worth of shares, at about CA$68.96 per share.

Does iA Financial Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for iA Financial is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. While some companies are struggling to grow EPS, iA Financial seems free from that morose affliction. The cherry on top is the insider share purchases, which provide an extra impetus to keep and eye on this stock, at the very least. Now, you could try to make up your mind on iA Financial by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

