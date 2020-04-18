How Does Hostelworld Group's (LON:HSW) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 82% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 57% over a quarter. But that will do little to salve the savage burn caused by the 71% share price decline, over the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Hostelworld Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 8.57 that sentiment around Hostelworld Group isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (20.4) for companies in the online retail industry is higher than Hostelworld Group's P/E.

This suggests that market participants think Hostelworld Group will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It's nice to see that Hostelworld Group grew EPS by a stonking 47% in the last year. And it has improved its earnings per share by 120% per year over the last three years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Hostelworld Group's Balance Sheet

With net cash of €19m, Hostelworld Group has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 27% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Hostelworld Group's P/E Ratio

Hostelworld Group's P/E is 8.6 which is below average (13.5) in the GB market. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Hostelworld Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 4.7 back then to 8.6 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.

