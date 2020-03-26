How Does Hope Bancorp's (NASDAQ:HOPE) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) share price has dived 39% in the last thirty days. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 39% drop over twelve months.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Hope Bancorp Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Hope Bancorp's P/E of 5.87 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.6) for companies in the banks industry is higher than Hope Bancorp's P/E.

NasdaqGS:HOPE Price Estimation Relative to Market March 26th 2020

This suggests that market participants think Hope Bancorp will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Hope Bancorp, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Hope Bancorp's earnings per share fell by 6.1% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 3.9%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Hope Bancorp's P/E?

Net debt totals 20% of Hope Bancorp's market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Hope Bancorp's P/E Ratio

Hope Bancorp trades on a P/E ratio of 5.9, which is below the US market average of 12.6. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it's likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Hope Bancorp over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 9.7 back then to 5.9 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Hope Bancorp. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

