How Does Honkarakenne Oyj's (HEL:HONBS) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Honkarakenne Oyj (HEL:HONBS) share price has dived 32% in the last thirty days. Looking back over the last year, the stock has been a solid performer, with a gain of 14%.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Honkarakenne Oyj's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Honkarakenne Oyj's P/E of 6.58 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Honkarakenne Oyj has a lower P/E than the average (8.7) P/E for companies in the consumer durables industry.

HLSE:HONBS Price Estimation Relative to Market March 28th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Honkarakenne Oyj shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Honkarakenne Oyj's 99% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Honkarakenne Oyj's P/E?

With net cash of €1.9m, Honkarakenne Oyj has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 12% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Honkarakenne Oyj's P/E Ratio

Honkarakenne Oyj trades on a P/E ratio of 6.6, which is below the FI market average of 15.0. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue. Given Honkarakenne Oyj's P/E ratio has declined from 9.6 to 6.6 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

