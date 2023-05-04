What does 'hmu' mean? Meaning of 'hmu' other texting and internet acronyms

Have you ever been texting and thought, "idk" to a question? Or has someone made a statement that made you say "smh." Maybe you are confused by all these acronyms and Internet slang examples.

New abbreviations for texts and messages seem to pop up every day. Even though these acronyms may be quick and to the point for some, for others they are not so easy to decipher.

But don't worry, we're here to help. You'll be texting like a pro in no time after this rundown of the acronym "hmu."

What does 'hmu' mean?

HMU is an abbreviation for "hit me up," according to dictionary.com. It is slang to tell someone to call you, text you or reach out. It can be used in many ways, such as to request or invite.

The term, often spelled out in lowercase as "hmu", is one of many acronyms used in texting, social media and other parts of digital culture.

How to use 'hmu'

Here are some examples of how to use "hmu":

"If you want to go out downtown later, hmu."

"Hey, hmu later, we'll go get drinks."

"You're really cute. Here's my number, hmu."

